New Fife exhibition will ‘change preconceptions of art forms’

An exhibition of inspiring works from around the UK and Ireland will open at Kirkcaldy Galleries at the end of this month.

Fife Contemporary is staging Nexus from March 31 to June 10.

It is curated by Dr Elizabeth Goring and produced in partnership with Wales’ prestigious Ruthin Craft Centre, and features both established and emerging artists.

Work on display has been crearted by Jane Adam, Michael Brennand-Wood, Susan Cross, Rajesh Gogna, Janet Haigh, Kate Haywood, Zoe Hillyard, Genevieve Howard, Andrew Lamb, Ruth Leslie, Wanshu Li, Anna Lorenz, Lynne MacLachlan, Catherine Martin, Valeria Nascimento, David Poston with Jonathan Cleaver, Jacky Puzey, Romilly Saumarez Smith and Adi Toch.

Nexus looks at some of the ways in which 21st-century artists and makers are changing preconceptions about their art forms.

Jewellery, silversmithing, textiles and ceramics all have long histories and deep-rooted traditions behind them. Today their familiar, often restricting, boundaries are being expanded by makers taking leaps of imagination and devising fresh approaches to the way they work.

Several pieces in this exhibition are hybrids that are impossible to categorise. The exhibitors are linked by great technical skill, a capacity for free-thinking and confidence in their ideas. Some have adapted characteristics of one field, such as textiles, to another, such as jewellery. Some make innovative work with traditional materials and techniques, while others use new materials and methods. Some pieces were directly influenced by music; others were inspired by the effects of light or movement on their appearance.

Nexus celebrates the unexpected. None of the work in this exhibition may be quite what it seems…

Various events will be organised around the exhibition – details available from Fife Contemporary. See the website www.fcac.co.uk.