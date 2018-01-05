New music festival for St Andrews

A new student-run St Andrews music festival set to take place in April has been announced.

ELAGA, a University of St Andrews student run initiative, will take place at Craigtoun Country Park on April 7 between 12-8pm.

The organisers have already revealed some of the acts who will be performing at the event.

Those who will be playing at the new festival include rising star DJ Codeko and top 10 artist Sigala, with other headliners set to be announced.

Between 12-4pm the organisers hope to feature live bands and up-and-coming pop singers, and then featuring DJs and live performers between 4-8pm.

The organisers hope to have 2500 people attending the event, making it the largest student-run music festival, and one day hope to make it one of Scotland’s biggest events.

As well as music, the festival also aims to celebrate art and film.

There will be live art installations, virtual reality stalls, culinary experiences, and more.

Standard tickets to the event will cost between £50-£65, with VIP tickets between £80-£100.

Standard tickets include access to the food truck village and the various marquees and events.

VIP tickets include special culinary experiences, jacuzzi use, access to a VIP maquee, bottle service and personal wait staff, and much more.

For more information search for ELAGA 2018 on Facebook.