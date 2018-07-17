New range of dementia friendly services in Kinghorn

People with dementia and their families are being invited to The Ecology Centre at Kinghorn Loch next week to find out more about a new dementia friendly services.

The centre is holding an open day on Thursday between 10am and 2pm as part of its new ‘Wide Open Doors’ project which aims to offer more inclusive services for everyone.

Following on from recent funding through the Life Changes Trust and the success of its existing Thursday dementia friendly Tool Shed sessions, this new funding is being used to develop more new dementia friendly volunteering sessions at the site on a Thursday.

The open day is a great opportunity for anyone with a recent diagnosis or in the early stages of any kind of dementia or memory loss to come along and find out more about the new sessions.

A homemade scone with tea and coffee will be available and a warm welcome and chat about what’s involved at the sessions will be waiting.

Jo Hobbett, project manager, said: “We’re delighted to offer these additional dementia friendly volunteering sessions at The Ecology Centre.

“This open day is a great opportunity to come and have a friendly chat, a cuppa and see what’s involved and see if this is something that you or someone you know might be interested in coming along to.”

The activities available at the sessions are broadening in variety so people affected by dementia can get involved inseveral different outdoor activities such as walks around the scenic site, gardening, growing projects, birdwatching around the Loch or preparing and serving homemade soup.

The centre currently runs dementia friendly Tool Shed sessions.

Volunteers affected by memory loss can help clean and repair old and disused tools, machinery and sewing machines which are then recycled and put to use either locally or overseas in places such as Greece and Malawi.

They are closely supervised by trained staff members.

Every Thursday a shared lunch is also available to volunteers – and the kettle is always on for visitors.

Activities will typically be for a couple of hours and carers/befrienders are welcome, while the centre’s experienced staff will be on hand at all times.

To find out more contact Jo at The Ecology Centre on (01592) 891567 or email jo@theecologycentre.org.