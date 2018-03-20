New set up for Crail Food Festival 2018

Seven years on from its humble start, one of Scotland’s major food festivals makes a return for its eighth year in the picturesque village of Crail with a new Seafood Spectacular and a host of local produce.

Crail Food Festival will open on Saturday, June 9, for two days of full-on food and drink and a line up of chefs’ workshops, live music, local producers, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

A refreshed format will see the festivities based across three venues this year – the iconic Crail Harbour, Crail Community Hall and, new for 2018, Beech Walk Park, which will host a series of marquees, a bar and live music.

Crail is famous for its traditional harbour, where local fishermen still land shellfish from the Firth of Forth.

This heritage will be celebrated this year with a new Seafood Spectacular taking place at the harbour.

This will include a variety of talks, demonstrations, the chance to meet local fishermen and, of course, plenty local seafood to taste.

This year Crail’s Community Hall will be the location for a new and enlarged Cookery Theatre, which will host a packed schedule of talks and demonstrations from local chefs and food producers.

Visitors will be given the chance to learn some of the food industry’s best kept secrets.

Close by, Beech Walk Park will be the scene of a Producers Market showcasing the very best produce from Fife and beyond, from craft beer and gin, to St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese and Anster Cheese Oatcakes, Rare Breed Pork and Shetland Lamb.

Family activities include the live final of the Healthy Wrap Competition, with a winner from each participating school invited to make their wrap live at the festival.

The day’s activities will be accompanied by live music from local musicians and refreshments will be available from the bar, run in conjunction with Eden Mill, and a range of street food vendors.

With plenty activity taking place under cover and a cosy seating area, festival goers will be able to linger and savour the food and drink on offer no matter the weather.

On Saturday evening there will be a special three-course ‘Crail Creole’ dinner, serving up fresh local produce, in conjunction with local businesses, live music, a foodie quiz with restaurant and food-related prizes and auction, all held in Crail Community Hall, transformed after it’s day as the Cookery Theatre.

This event is ticketed separately and costs £25.

Aadam Mohamed, Crail Food Festival’s new manager, said: “Crail Food Festival has been a phenomenal success and our refreshed programme reflects this.

“We’ve introduced greater capacity so that more people than ever before can experience our line-up of world class chefs and special areas for visitors to relax and savour the produce on offer.

“It’s always a treat to visit Crail but the food festival truly brings it to life. It’s perfect for all ages – the only requirement is to bring an appetite!”

Crail Food Festival opens at 10am and costs £6 for an adult (entry for children is free).

The day pass allows entry to all daytime venues and free parking.

Visitors are advised to arrive early to avoid congestion.

More information can be found at crailfoodfest.co.uk or follow @CrailFoodFest on Twitter or like the event on Facebook.