Nick Harper confirms rare Fife gig

Nick Harper is the latest singer- songwriter to make his way to the Woodside Hotel in Aberdour.

Fresh from an award-winning stint at the Edinburgh Fringe, he makes a very rare appearance in Fife on Sunday, Oc tober 13.

Harper is an outstanding live performer – if you’ve seen him before you will know what to expect, and if you haven’t then treat yourself to a ticket.

The son of the legendary Roy Harper, he has forged his own career in music with a string of album releases and tours to venues big and small across the UK.

His made his debut with Seed in 1995, and hasn’t looked back.

The following year he met Glen Tilbrook – another recent visitor to the Woodside (and hopefully one planning a return visit too) – who invited him to join Squeeze, and signed him to his record label.

That proved to be a major breakthrough , and although Harper is contually compared to other acousic singer-soingwriters, the reality is he’s very much his own man.

His voice soars through a remarkable range from a whisper to a scream, and he has a playing style that sees him coax more out of his acoustic guitar than most – he’ll add notes and layers by tuning, de-tuning and then re-tuning all in mid song – and do it all with an easy going manner that make his live shows richly entertaining while delivering one heck of a sound.

You’re certainly drawn into his music, whether it’s an original song or a cover version out of leftfield –his inetrpretation of Prince’s Purle Rain was something else!

Harper spent a chunk of last month at the Fringe, playing nightly to full houses at the Jazz Bar in Chamber Street. The intimate setting at the Woodaide should suit him perfectly.

Ticket info is available on the venue’s Facboook page.