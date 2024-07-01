Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy will once again welcome Scotland’s biggest cabaret festival this summer - as the Kings Theatre hosts events over two weekends.

Fife Cabaret Festival returns on Thursday, July 18 and runs until Sunday, July 28 - with shows taking place over both weekends. The event sees a range of different performers taking to the stage over eight events, including comedy, burlesque and music.

Organiser Amby Stanyer-Hunter said that people can expect a high standard of performance from those involved.

He said: “We're offering something which nobody else is offering. I'm not boasting, but the standard of performers is really, really high.”

Fife Cabaret Festival returns on Thursday, July 18 and runs until Sunday, July 28 (Pic: Jack Brady)

This year sees the festival expand over two weekends. Amby said that this comes as the festival continues to find its feet, and its July slot sees it taking place in the run up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Amby said: “This is the third year that the event has been on. The first year we staged shows across just four days, and then last year we extended it to a full week.

“But this year we're doing it over two weekends – because it's kind of still new, we're still trying to find what's the best layout for people.”

And whilst there are already a number of high quality performers taking to the stage over the two weekends. Amby said that there are still opportunities for more performers to get involved - and he is keen to provide opportunities for Fife based performers as well as those from further afield.

He said: “We're always looking for new performers. We're always looking for interesting, diverse, unique acts. If there's anybody out there who plays an instrument, is a good singer, can do a bit of theatre, anything like that, get in touch because it's Kirkcaldy’s version of the Fringe.”