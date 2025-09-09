Only Murders in the Building is back for season five - but who are the celebrity guest stars? 👀📺

Only Murders in the Building is back with a new case.

The death of beloved doorman, Lester, is under the microscope.

But which famous faces have been signed up this year?

It wouldn’t be a new season of Only Murders in the Building without a host of eye-catching guest stars. Over the years the Disney Plus show has assembled more celebrity appearances than Thanos has infinity stones.

From Marvel superstars to comedy legends and Oscar-winning actors. Even more famous faces will be stalking the blood soaked halls of the Arconia in season five.

Telling fans what to expect from the new season, Disney Plus explained: “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond.”

Who are the guest stars in Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building season five poster. | Disney Plus

For its fifth season, the Disney Plus show has signed-up some really eye-catching names for roles. The major names you can expect to see in the latest set of episodes includes:

Téa Leoni - Sofia Caccimelio (returning from season 4)

Bobby Cannavale - Nicky Caccimelio (Sofia’s missing husband)

Renée Zellweger - Camila White

Logan Lerman - Jay Pflug

Christoph Waltz - Bash Steeg

Dianne Wiest - Lorraine, Lester's wife

Keegan-Michael Key

Beanie Feldstein

Jermaine Fowler

Dane DiLiegro

Yes, you read that list right, the new season will include the likes of Renée Zellweger and Christopher Waltz. Prepare to feel like Leonardo Di Caprio in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (if you know, you know).

Zellweger is best known for playing Bridget Jones in the titular series of films. She also has two Academy Awards, including winning best actress for 2019’s Judy.

Christopher Waltz won multiple accolades for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s movies. Including winning Oscars for his turns in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained.

Viewers may recognise Logan Lerman from the original Percy Jackson movies, which have been rebooted as a show on Disney Plus. He also had a key role in the Prime Video series Hunters from 2020 to 2023.

Dianne West is known for being in movies like Footloose, Edward Scissorhands, and more. She also won an Emmy for her turn in HBO’s TV series In Treatment.

Keegan-Michael Key is best known for his comedic partnership with Jordan Peele - particularly their show Key and Peele. He was also in the Netflix series Friends from College as well as Schmigadoon! on Apple TV.

Beanie Feldstein is known for her roles in films like Bad Neighbors 2, Lady Bird, and Booksmart. Jermaine Fowler played Eddie Murphy’s son in Coming 2 America in 2021.

Dane DiLiegro is a basketball player turned actor. He played the Predator in the 2022 horror film Prey and also had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are back as the main trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. Other returning faces include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris and Meryl Streep.

