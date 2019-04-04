Organist John Kitchen returns to St Andrews for charity concert

One of Britain’s best-known organists, John Kitchen, a former lecturer in Music and University organist at St Andrews, is returning to the town on Friday, April 12, to give an organ recital, including pieces by Felix Mendelssohn, Herbert Parry, Arthur Sullivan and the Aberdeen-born composer Michael Thomson. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

After 12 years at St Andrews between 1976 and 1988, John Kitchen moved to Edinburgh, where he taught music for 26 years at the University before retiring in 2014. He is currently Edinburgh City and University organist and Honorary Fellow in the Reid School of Music. In 2016 he was awarded the MBE for services to music.

John has given many recitals at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh and elsewhere, both in the UK and abroad, covering a wide range of musical styles. He is also much in demand as a recording artist.

The concert, at Holy Trinity Church, St Andrews, is in aid of St Andrews Education for Palestinian Students (STEPS), a locally run charity which, in conjunction with the university, raises funds to bring talented students from Gaza and the West Bank to study for masters’ degrees at St Andrews.