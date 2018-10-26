Panto returns to St Andrews’ Byre Theatre with a classic fairytale

The Byre Theatre’s much loved family panto returns this festive season with a sparkling new production of Sleeping Beauty, featuring favourite cast members Kirsty Findlay, Stephanie McGregor and Alan Steele, as well as the talented youngsters of The Byre Youth Theatre.

This magical retelling of this favourite fairytale comes from the award-winning Bard in the Botanics writer/director Gordon Barr – the creative genius behind previous panto successes at The Byre Theatre.

Featuring a lavish set, spectacular costumes, plenty of singalong songs and audience participation, Sleeping Beauty promises a fun-filled family adventure that Byre panto regulars have come to expect from their much-loved St Andrews theatre.

Gordon said: “We all love the theatre and the St Andrews audiences, and we can’t wait to bring them the all-time classic pantomime that is Sleeping Beauty!

“It’s the most beautiful fairy-tale and we have a brilliant cast of Byre panto favourites to bring a bit of magic and sparkle to St Andrews this Christmas.”

Returning cast member Kirsty Findlay plays Sleeping Beauty, aka ‘Bonnie McTeuchter’. Joining her in a lead role is Byre panto newbie Samuel Pashby as ‘Prince Hamish McGuffin’.

New cast members also include Nicole Cooper as ‘Nessie McTeuchter’, and Stephen Arden, who joins the gang to play ‘Raven La Corbie’. Stephanie McGregor returns as ‘Minnie Minxster’.

And, of course, fabulous Panto Dame Alan Steele will bring oodles of laughs in his role as ‘Fairy Mary Doll’.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty are available from the Byre Box Office on 01334 475 000 or at The Byre website