Paw Patrol coming to the Mercat Kirkcaldy

Two children’s favourites will be coming to Kirkcaldy this week.

The Mercat Shopping Centre welcomes PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall.

The heroic pups will be making personal appearances at intervals between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, April 12 giving youngsters the chance to meet their TV heroes.

Chase will be appearing at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Marshall will be appearing at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

This is a free event at the Community Hub (across from the Carlton Bakery) and booking is not required, but members of the public are advised to arrive in good time to see them!