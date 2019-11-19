Pictures from the KAOS production of the musical Big Fish

Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society’s latest production starts its run at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy tonight (Tuesday).

The colourful musical Big Fish will be performed every night up to and including Saturday. Here are some pictures of the show from the dress rehearsal.

Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society in rehearsal for their production of Big Fish, November 2019. Picture by Flaneur Photography. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

