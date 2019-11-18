Popular Fife band launches CD to benefit charity

The British Heart Foundation is set to benefit from the release of a ‘new’ Beggars Mantle album – 30 years after the popular Fife group disbanded.

Previously unreleased recordings have been brought together for ‘Beggars Mantle – Beginnings’ which launhes this week.

It will be available on iTunes and Amazon from November 12, which is also the 17th anniversary of the passing of duo member, Bill McArthur.

During the 1980s, Bill abd Bruce Davies were two of the busiest, and most popular, folk singers in Scotland.

The group went their separate ways in November 1989, but remained friends until Bill’s untimely after a heart attack in November 2002.

Bill suffered from heart problems and, without research funded by the BHF in the past, it’s unlikely he could have had the Angioplasty that benefited his health in the 1980s. It’s hoped that this release will generate a substantial sum in Bill’s honour and memory.

You may also be interested in:

Two in court after Kirkcaldy incident

Column: The damage done by social heart’s dark underbelly

Anger at Kirkcaldy roadworks gridlock

‘Beggars Mantle – Beginnings’ features recordings made in November 1982 just weeks after the two friends decided to work seriously as a duo.

While four of the songs found their way onto the group’s albums, eight were concert favourites that were never officially released – until now.

These early recordings are the closest to what the boys sounded like in their live performances and will to be welcomed by the many fans who still remember them fondly.

A highlight is the re-mix version of ‘A Place In The Choir’ where the original recording has been added to by Bill’s son, Willie, on mandolin and vocal and Bruce’s son, Rich, on drums and vocal, making it a Beggars Mantle and Sons bonus track.

Bruce said: “It was originally planned as an online release only, but it became apparent that there was a demand to have it on CD.”

The album, with notes that include much information and photos, is available at brucedavies.bandcamp.com and iTunes and Amazon with all profits in aid of the British Heart Foundation.