Prepare to be swept away as Gaelforce Dance breeze into Fife

Gaelforce Dance, the phenomenal Irish dance show, is taking the stage at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, February 5, to enchant audiences with their glittering new production.

The celebration of Irish dance, music and song, has dynamically tapped its way into the beating hearts of millions of audience members worldwide since its inception in 1999.

The international show depicts the story of two lovers, Lorcan and Aisling who, as our tale begins, are blissfully unaware of the passion that will erupt between them, leading the lovers into a maelstrom of forbidden love and their community into a cauldron of hate.

As the story begins, a chance meeting sparks the ill-fated affair where broken loyalties and jealousy tear two brothers apart. Only after the ultimate tragedy are the brothers once more united.

For expertly weaved choreography, thundering rhythms, enchanting melodies and a compelling storyline, head to the Rothes Halls on February 5. To book tickets, visit the website www.onfife.com.