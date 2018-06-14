PromFest set to rock Leven

Leven is set rock this weekend as the town hosts its annual PromFest.

The event, which has become one of the biggest events in the local calendar, promises to be the biggest yet, with 10 bands performing during the nine-hour event.

Artists including Catch 22s, Sauss and the Secret Soulmates and The Twist will be performing on the stage, with Leven beach providing the perfect backdrop.

The festival will be officially kicked-off by Leven’s newly crowned Rose Queen at noon, with the fun lasting all the way up to 9pm.

As well as the music, there will be a fun fair, rides, stalls selling home-made wares, a beer tent and hot food.

Michael Morris, a member of Leven Community Council, which organises the event, said: “We love the support we have been getting from the town. It shows it’s something people want.

“We wanted to give something to the town.

“It’s nice to get feedback that we are heading in the right direction.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good turn out.”

PromFest will be held on Leven Promenade. Entry to the festival is free.