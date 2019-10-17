Punk poet John Cooper Clarke set for Fife gig

Legendary punk poet John Cooper Clarke makes a rare appearance in Fife on Sunday.

He shot to prominence in the 1970s, and remains one of the most vibrant poets today – this really is a must-see show.

Born in Salford, he started performing in Manchester before gaining national exposure in the 1970s when he enjoyed a top 40 hit.

He also performed on the same bill as the Sex Pistols, Elvis Costello, The Fall and Souixsie and the Banshees to name but a few.

With his trademark look – shades and wild hair – he became known as the ‘Bard of Salford’ and his enduring appeal saw him the subject of a documentary by BBC4 in 2012, screened as part of its Punk Britannia season.

He even made it on to Desert Island Discs ... and Pointless Celebrities!

Clarke’s delivery style was always rapidfire and lively, and can be seen in one of the four DVDs released over the past ten years or so.

In 2015 he relased an anthology of his work. and 2018 saw the publication of The Luckiest Guy Alive.

You can detect Clarkee’s influence on a range of musicians and bands – from Arctic Monkeys to Plan B – and he continues to tour across the UK, USA, Canada and Australasia.

Expect some classic JCC, some new material and some richly entertaining anecdotes as he takes to the stage at the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on Sunday.

Ticket info from the box office or online at www.onfife