Puppet Animation Festival comes to Fife

Families in Fife will be able to enjoy a variety of theatre performances in the coming weeks as the Puppet Animation Festival takes place.

Now in its 35th year, the festival is the UK’s largest performing arts event for children and it sees shows taking place at venues across the whole of Scotland, including here in the Kingdom, to entertain children up to the age of 12.

Last year almost 140 events took place in over 30 venues across the country and this year looks set to be another busy year.

The festival’s programme, which runs from Saturday until April 14, includes a range of events such as puppet making and animation workshops, puppet theatre and animated films.

Five performances are planned across Fife with a mix of past favourites and new offerings.

The Worm – An Underground Adventure comes to the Adam Smith Theatre on April 5.

Aimed at three to seven year olds, join Wilma and William, two nature lovers, on a journey underground as they discover a family of friendly, musical worms and their colourful miniature world. The fun-filled musical tale is guaranteed to make everyone giggle, wiggle and love the squirmy wonders beneath our feet.

At Carnegie Hall on April 8 will be Myths of the Vikings: Thor’s Magic Hamemr and the Apples of the Gods.

Odin, Thor and Loki are famous characters in the Viking sagas.

The puppet-maker carves beautiful wooden puppets, all the time re living the Norse tales through his imaginative storytelling.

The Wonderful World of Lapin returns to Fife with a performance at the Lochgelly Centre on April 7.

Tania has just arrived from Paris for a very special occasion – The World’s Tastiest Carrot competition.

In her leather trunk, she carries her very own garden, from which a whole world is revealed.

Conan the Dragon at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6 is suitable for those agedfour and over.

It’s a traditional Scottish tale told with puppets about a young hero called Conan, who against all odds, manages to defeat and banish a dragon terrorizing his remote village.

While Little Light is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews on April 2.

It is a beautiful, visual show about friendship, trust, and a little boy who is lonely featuring dance, shadow puppetry, table-top puppetry, object theatre and projections to experience a cultural fusion of Arabic and Scottish theatre and music.