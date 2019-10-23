Rare Fife gig from Amanda Palmer to promote new album

There’s an ultra rare Fife gig coming up from US singer-songwriter Amanda Palmer.

She is back on the road with her first new album in six years, and her European tour hits the Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, on Friday, November 1.

It’s one of only two Scottish dates on the schedule which keeps her on the road until the start of December.

Palmer has built a loyal audience over the years, and her music isn’t afraid to tackle difficult or very personal subjects.

Her 2019 album, There Will Be No Intermission, tackles some meaty topics such as life, death and grief, as well as abortion and US politics.

It spans some 20 tracks – ten of these are original songs complemented by ten instrumental vignettes.

What you get from a Palmer gig is honesty - graphically so at times but you also get as well as great music, funny stories and a chance to see her perform in a small theatre up close and personal.

Singer, writer, author, and performance artist – and one time living statue in Edinburgh – Palmer’s career began as one half of punk duo The Dresden Dolls which cultivated a cult following.

The band released albums and books, split in 2008 and reunited two years later for a tour. They performed together again in 2018.

Palmer’s solo career began in 2007, and, over the past 12 years she has established herself as one of the most original singer-songwriters.

Her debut album, Who Killed Amanda Palmer, was complemented by a book which featured contributions from her future husband, the writer Neil Gaiman.

Theatre Is No Evil followed in 2012 – the first of her albums to be crowdfunded, a route she returned to for her most recent release.

Expect her fans to pack the thewatre for this very rare visit to the Kingdom.

Ticket info HERE www.onfife.com

