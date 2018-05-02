Real ale and cider festival set for Fife this weekend

The 20th Kingdom of Fife Real Ale & Cider Festival is back this weekend.

The festival, run by the Fife branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) will begin at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes tomorrow (Thursday) and finishes on Saturday.

Sponsors this year are Craft Originale, Markinch; Brewshed, Limekilns and Beath Brewing, Cowdenbeath.

Once again, the Champion Beer of Fife competition will be held during the festival, and this year’s winner will be awarded a new annual trophy – The Kenny Broadbent Memorial Trophy, in memory of former Fife branch chairman and festival organiser Kenny Broadbent who passed away in August.

As well as 50 real ales, and cider and perry, there will be plenty of entertainment on offer.

Band Resonation will be performing on Friday, local piper Isla Broadbent will be providing the entertainment on Friday, and Yard of Ale will close the festival on Saturday.

On Thursday, it will be running between 4pm and 11pm; Friday from noon till midnight; and on Saturday noon till 11pm.

Admission is £6.

For more information about the festival and events which will be taking place throughout, visit the website {http:\\www.kingdomoffife.camra.org.uk|here|click}.