Rebus rises from print to stage for new drama

Ian Rankin’s famous detective is taking to the stage for the first time.

The Cardenden-born author is making the jump from the printed word to live theatre in a brand new show which launches later this year.

Rebus: Long Shadows takes its bow at the Kings Theatre, Edinbugh, on October 8 for a week-long run.

Rebus has appeared in 22 novels to date – it’s 31 years sinc e his debut in Knots And Crosses.

Firmly established as one of the major characters in crime fiction, he has made the jump to TV with both John Hannah and Ken Stott taking on the role.

Now, he is set for a stage debut.

Rankin has worked alongside award-winning playwright Rona Munro to bringing his beloved creation to the stage for the very first time.

Long Shadow has the former DI in retirement, but still bound by the shadows from his past.

When the daughter of a murder victim appears outside his flat, he’s back on the case ... and off the wagon.

He turns to a former colleague for help, they are already looking for him, and former colleague DI Siobhan Clarke fears his past actions may stop them finally convicting a dangerous killer.

It has all the makings of a classic Rebus tale - one that will appeal to fans of Rankin’s best selling-books.

The show has a week long run at the city theatre with matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.

For ticket details contact the box office or visit http://www.capitaltheatres.com/rebus