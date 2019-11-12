Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules cancels Fife show

Danny John-Jules has cancelled his show at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline later this month.

The Red Dwarf star was due to perform his on man tribute to show to Sammy Davis Jr ‘I’ve Got To Be Me’ in the Kingdom on Friday, November 22 but the show now been called off – as has all his planned dates in Scotland.

A spokesman for ONFife apologised for the call off.

He said: “Our apologies for any disappointment this might cause to customers who had bought tickets for the show and the box office will be in touch to arrange refunds.”