Rescheduled Kinghorn Library Renewed lecture series event

The second in the Kinghorn Library Renewed’s library lecture series, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 6 but was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions, will take place on Monday, March 19 at 7.30pm in Kinghorn Library.

Professor Godfrey Fitton of the University of Edinburgh, will give an illustrated lecture entitled ‘The First Act of Union,’ describing how the Scotland we know today was shaped by a turbulent geological history stretching back more than two billion years.

Entry is £5 or £4 for Friends of Kinghorn Library and tickets can be bought in advance from the library or from Kinghorn Community Centre or paid at the door.