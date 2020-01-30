Revealed: Line-ups for new Comedy Cafe season in Fife theatres

Up for a laugh? OnFife’s fantastic Monthly Comedy Cafes kick off for 2020 this weekend at the Adam Smith Theatre, Carnegie Hall and Rothes Halls.

With a top notch MC and three quality acts for just £10, the monthly Comedy Cafes have been building a growing fanbase over recent seasons as audiences enjoy a belly laugh with the talent being brought to the Kingdom..

At the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, MC Patrick Rolink will be introducing Allan Lindsay, former finalist for Scottish Comedian of the Year; Jamie Kirk, who will be at Glasgow International Comedy Festival with his A-Z of Driving Buses show in March, and talented award-winning comedian Tom Little.

On Saturday, Tom Little and Allan Lindsay will be back in action at Carnegie Hall’s Comedy Café, also hosted by MC Patrick Rolink.

Completing the line-up will be Derek McLuckie, who will be bringing his unique, madcap humour to the night.

Tom and Allan make their third appearances of the weekend at the Rothes Halls Comedy Café, also on Saturday, which will be hosted by MC Ross Leslie.

The third act on the night will be Bryan Ghosh, semi-finalist in last year’s Radio 4 Comedy Award.

More details and tickets HERE www.onfife.com