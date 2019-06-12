Review: Glenn Tilbrook, Woodside Hotel, Aberdour

A gig on a school night surely comes no sweeter than listening to a master at work.

Glenn Tilbrook brought the glorious Squeeze songbook to the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on Tuesday, and was welcomed by a full house – the first of two on his visit here this week.

It was the biggest gig yet at the new live music venue, and one which showcased its real potential.

The room is perfect – you’re close to the stage, the sound is spot-on, and there’s a fabulous and relaxed feel to the whole night.

Much of that was down to Tilbrook who was in fine form.

Across the evening he dipped into that wonderful back catalogue of songs which came out of his partnership with Chris Difford, and it was a joy to hear them once more - we got everything from Tempted and Hourglass to Slap and Tickle and the magnificent Labelled With Love, a song so rich in evocative detail.

Add in a cracking cover of David Edmunds ‘I Hear You Knocking’ plus some Burt Bacarach, and a hint of Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’ by way of an intro, and you pretty much had it all.

What the gig also did was remind everyone that Tilbrook is also one heck of a guitar player – one set on acoustic and one on electric guitar showcased some slick work.

He finished the night posing for selfies with a backdrop from the Trussell Trust, beneficiaries of his appeal to the audience to bring donations for local foodbanks.

It isn’t often you go to a gig via a trip to Asda or Tesco, but the bags piled in reception suggested many did - a lovely gesture to round off a fabulous night.

Glenn Tilbrook plays a second sold out night at the Woodside Hotel on Thursday.

Info at https://www.facebook.com/woodsidehotelaberdour/