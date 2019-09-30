Review: Jason Byrne, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

Jason Byrne’s ferocious whirlwind on stage manner shows no sign of coming to an end – even if his 20-year marriage has.

The matrimonial split gave name to his latest show ‘Wrecked But Ready’ where he compares his new single life to being like an out of control racehorse that has lost his jockey.

Literally bouncing on stage in a pair of spring heeled boots that he “wasted £200 on”, Byrne talks us through the fall out of his marriage break up; well meaning friends who try to get him to go out, a disastrous attempt to get into a nightclub and an even more calamitous incident at a house party, brought on by his new appalling bachelor diet.

If the subject matter leans on the more serious side, a Jason Byrne gig is nothing of the sort. It was all delivered with a smile, making himself the butt of the joke.

But if there’s one thing that Byrne thrives on and excels at, it’s interaction with the audience, which included one Northern Irish man who lives in Belgium, working in plastics in an aquarium. For a master like Byrne, he was the gift that kept on giving.

For all his high octane mania, there is a truly gifted comedian on display – a repeat of on overheard argument between his parents in an upstairs room was particularly inspired.

It ended with three audience members taking part in a ‘drying your hole’ race which had to be seen to be believed.

Proof positive that Byrne remains an unrivalled and unmissable live act.