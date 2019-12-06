Review: Mother Goose, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

Another year, another fantastic panto at the Byre Theatre.

In terms of size it can’t compete with the bigger theatres across the Kingdom but it more than makes up for it in terms of pure entertainment and laughs.

All is well in the Kingdom of Fantasia. Fairy tale characters live in perfect harmony, basking in the glow of love from Mother Goose.

But! The wicked Snow Queen, frozen for all eternity by a spell cast by Mother Goose, escapes and swears her revenge.

Or, as Mother Goose herself has it, “the same plot we use every year”.

A number of the cast are regulars at the venue and the chemistry between them is quite apparent.

Stealing the show though is a quite incredible turn from Alan Steele as Mother Goose, who can make the entire venue dissolve with laughter with just a raise of an eyebrow.

He is ably backed up with stellar performances from the other principals, Robert Elkin, Kyle Gardiner, Sarah Haddath and Stephanie McGregor.

Songs ranging from ‘Wicked’ and Ariana Grande are given the panto makeover and the routines are perfectly choreographed.

Altogether you have all the ingredients for a quite memorable show.

Yes, you may see a more expensive looking and flamboyant panto elsewhere, but you won’t see one that is as entertaining, magical and downright hilarious.