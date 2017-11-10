Review: Thriller Live

If you are a fan of Michael Jackson’s music then I would highly recommend you go and see Thriller Live which is showing at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline this weekend.

It is a spectacular concert: full of colour, flashing lights, specially created video footage, exceptional singers and fantastic choreography.

The show is in Fife for three nights only.

Created from an original concept by Adrian Grant, Thriller Live brings to life on stage Michael Jackson’s distinctive high energy dancing and the pulsating sounds of his greatest hits.

The performers in this show are absolutely outstanding. Lead vocalists Britt Quentin (who is also the show’s resident director), Adriana Louise, Shaquille Hemmans, Rory Taylor, Ina Van Worsem and Eddy Lima are superb singers and performers. Together they take the audience through Michael Jackson’s musical journey – from his early Motown days performing with the Jackson Five, through the 70s disco era to his successful career as a solo artist.

The audience are transported back in time with amazing performances of ‘I’ll Be There’; ‘ABC’, ‘I Want You Back’, ‘Rock With You’ and the fantastic ‘Can You Feel It’.

The set pieces captured the Jackson Five era perfectly and the audience even got the opportunity to join in and be part of the show!

Eddy Lima was oustanding as the King of Pop especially when performing Billie Jean.

My favourite decade of Michael Jackson’s music is without a doubt the 1980s when he shot to fame as a solo artist with his hit albums ‘Off The Wall’; ‘Thriller’ and ‘Bad’.

For me this is when Thriller Live really took the level of performance up a notch. It is also when one of the performers in particular came to the fore.

Eddy Lima was amazing. He captured the complete essence of Michael Jackson - from his mannerisms, his dancing and even to the way Michael used to move on stage.

At times you really could believe you were watching the King of Pop himself!

Britt Quentin was excellent as lead vocalist. He is also the show's resident director.

Eddy was particularly oustanding in his solo number - ‘Beat It’ - he had the moon walk down to a ‘T’! But he was also amazing when performing ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘Thriller’. Other songs were also stood out for me were ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’ and ‘Man in the Mirror’.

New songs have also been added to the 2017 show, which is constantly evolving, with ‘Earth Song’ and ‘Human Nature’ being performed this year.

The costume changes in Thriller Live should be noted too. There were so many with outfits reflecting the era of the songs as well as showcasing the hits.

On a personal note I have to say this is the best Michael Jackson tribute show I have ever seen - the choregraphy, the band, the dancers and the lead performers/vocalists all work tirelessly together to make sure the audience thoroughly enjoys the production. Thriller Live reminds you of why Michael Jackson became such a legendary musical icon.

The show is here in Fife for just three nights and finishes its run tomorrow (Saturday).

For tickets visit: www.alhambradunfermline.com