Rewinding to the 80s for a nostalgic festival this weekend

If any Fifers are fans of 1980s music they they should definitely head along to Perth this weekend for the Rewind Festival which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Rewind Scotland has an epic line-up at Scone Palace over two days on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22.

Bonnie Tyler is set to take the stage at Rewind Scotland this weekend. Pic: Jerry Tremaine.

This year the event has added more artists to the bill with a number of legendary acts confirmed to perform at the annual extravaganza.

Performers on the Saturday will include: OMD, Tiffany, Roland Gift, Odyssey, Kim Appleby, Howard Jones, Peter Hook and the Light, The Skids, Roachford, Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonnino Baliardo and Martha Walsh, the original Weather Girl.

On the Sunday the artists will include: Status Quo, Bonnie Tyler, Midge Ure, Imagination, Heaven 17, A Flock of Seagulls, UB40, Wendy James, The Boomtown Rats, The Seelector and Hue and Cry.

Ever since Rewind made its glittery debut at Henley-on-Thames in 2009, over 140 acts have graced the stage playing countless hours of hits that have soundtracked and shaped a generation. As of 2014, the hugely popular festival has expanded to three different locations, rapidly becoming the highlight of the year for thousands of devoted fans.

Francis Rossi of Status Quo said: “The band are big fans of the Rewind Festivals, there’s always a great atmosphere and a welcoming crowd, so we can’t wait to take to the stage at Rewind Scotland and play some of everyone’s favourite Quo classics! See you there!”

Howard Jones said: “I always look forward to playing the Rewind festivals. The fans give all the artists such a warm reception. I’ve seen so many brilliant performances over the years; The Boomtown Rats and Heaven 17 to name just two and I look forward to many more this year!”

Event organiser, Katt Alexander at Broadwick Live added: “The Rewind team is really excited to stage the 10th edition of the festival, and celebrate our birthday up and down the country at all three festivals with our fantastic crowd.

“With a line up packed full of iconic artists proving that this music really is forever, 2018’s events promise to build on the huge popularity of the festival to date.

“Alongside favourite music, we will be taking the festival to new heights with more performances, entertainment and experiences than ever before.”

For more information about this year’s Rewind Scotland Festival and for tickets visit: www. https://scotland.rewindfestival.com/