Ridley’s second season will conclude tonight (August 25).

Adrian Dunbar leads the cast of the crime series.

ITV has switched up the schedule over the bank holiday.

ITV has changed up its plans for the second series of Ridley. The crime drama will air a second episode in two nights this evening.

Adrian Dundar leads the cast of this drama alongside a soap legend. After nearly three years away the show recently returned for brand new episodes.

Ridley is set to air the conclusion of its second season tonight (August 25). Here’s all you need to know:

When is Ridley next on ITV?

Adrian Dunbar as Ridley, Emily Stott as Tara Dunning | West Road Pictures/ ITV

Returning to our screens earlier in August, Ridley has been airing on Sunday nights for the past three weeks - including yesterday (August 24). However, ITV/ STV is mixing things up for the finale of season two.

Instead of having to wait until next Sunday (August 31), the fourth and final episode of the season is set to air tonight (August 25) to round-out the bank holiday weekend. It is set to start at the slightly later time of 9pm and will run until 11pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The tranquillity of the serene village of Colden Vale is shattered when beloved wife and mother Tara Dunning mysteriously vanishes, with initial speculations lingering on the possibility she might have intentionally disappeared.

“However, a chilling discovery alters the course of the inquiry and suggests more sinister motivations and the stakes are raised after a second person goes missing and is found dead shortly afterwards.”

The full boxset of Ridley series 1 and 2 is available to watch on ITVX/ STV Player right now.

Who is in the cast of Ridley series 2?

The cast for the upcoming episodes has been confirmed by ITV. It will see the return of Adrian Dunbar as the titular character.

Ridley’s cast for series 2 includes:

Adrian Dunbar - Ridley

Bronagh Waugh - DI Carol Farman

DCI Paul Goodwin - Terence Maynard

DC Darren Lakhan - George Bukhari

Dr Wendy Newstone - Georgie Glen

Geri - Bhavna Limbachia

Annie - Julie Graham

John Michie - Harry Bentham (new for series 2)

Where do you know the cast of Ridley from?

Adrian Dunbar is a familiar face on the small screen, beyond just fronting both seasons of Ridley. He is best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, appearing in all six seasons.

Dunbar was also Alan Cox in The Jump, Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and Father Flaherty in Broken.

Bronagh Waugh first had her breakthrough as Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks. She played the character on the soap from 2009 to 2013.

She also was Sally-Ann Spector in all three seasons of The Fall on BBC. Bronagh played Jessica Reid in the third season of ITV’s Unforgotten, which aired in 2018.

Where was Ridley filmed?

ITV has not confirmed any specific locations for the second series, simply that filming took place across the North of England. The first season filmed in rural locations Lancashire, the Yorkshire Dales and on the Pennine moors.

Some scenes were also filmed in Bolton, for the first season.

