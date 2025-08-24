Ridley continues this weekend and the cast has been confirmed 👀👀

Ridley’s second season continues this bank holiday weekend.

Adrian Dunbar is back as the titular character in the series.

But who else is in the cast for the latest episodes?

It might be a bank holiday weekend, but there will be no rest for Ridley. Adrian Dunbar has returned as the crime-fighter for a highly anticipated second series.

The show returns to ITV for new episodes after almost three years away. Four feature-length episodes will be broadcast in total, with tonight’s (August 24) being the third.

Ridley and co will investigate after a body is found at an illegal rave. But who is in the cast for the latest season?

Who is in the cast of Ridley series 2?

Bronagh Waugh and Adrian Dunbar in Ridley series 2 | ITV

The cast for the upcoming episodes has been confirmed by ITV. It will see the return of Adrian Dunbar as the titular character.

Ridley’s cast for series 2 includes:

Adrian Dunbar - Ridley

Bronagh Waugh - DI Carol Farman

DCI Paul Goodwin - Terence Maynard

DC Darren Lakhan - George Bukhari

Dr Wendy Newstone - Georgie Glen

Geri - Bhavna Limbachia

Annie - Julie Graham

John Michie - Harry Bentham (new for series 2)

Where do you know the cast of Ridley from?

Adrian Dunbar is a familiar face on the small screen, beyond just fronting both seasons of Ridley. He is best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, appearing in all six seasons.

Dunbar was also Alan Cox in The Jump, Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and Father Flaherty in Broken.

Bronagh Waugh first had her breakthrough as Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks. She played the character on the soap from 2009 to 2013.

She also was Sally-Ann Spector in all three seasons of The Fall on BBC. Bronagh played Jessica Reid in the third season of ITV’s Unforgotten, which aired in 2018.

Where was Ridley filmed?

ITV has not confirmed any specific locations for the second series, simply that filming took place across the North of England. The first season was filmed in rural locations in Lancashire, the Yorkshire Dales, and on the Pennine moors.

Some scenes were also filmed in Bolton for the first season.

When is Ridley on TV next?

Having made its highly anticipated return earlier in August, Ridley will be back for the penultimate episode of the season tonight (August 24). It will be broadcast on ITV1/ STV from 8pm and will run to approximately 10pm.

One episode will be broadcast on terrestrial TV each week on Sunday nights throughout August. The full boxset is available to watch already via ITVX/ STV Player.

