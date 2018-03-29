River City star brings one-man show to Fife

You’ll probably recognise him as Robbie, the hairdresser from BBC ‘s River City.

But there’s more to actor Gary Lamont than wielding a set of scissors in Shieldinch.

He’s made the switch from telly to the stage with his own one-man show, Dropping The Soap, which makes a welcome stop-off in Kirkcaldy.

It was a big hit on the Fringe where its mix of music and and comedy proved to be a winner with audiences and critics alike.

It was put together by Gary and Jonothan McLeod, his creative partner and lifelong friend.

And it showcases his musical, as well as comedy skills.

Dropping The Soap is based on the fact that, now he has left the soap after eight years, he’s unemployed –so he calls his celebrity chums for some advice on where to go from here.

Is he destined to be an international showgirl following in the footsteps of Kylie – or flogging yoghurt Martine McCutcheon style?

Chuck in some belting show stoppers, some great and sharply-timed comedy and you have the basis of a fantastic, upbeat show – one that hits the spot in terms of sheer entertaiunment.

It went down a storm with Fringe audiences where the ‘house full’ signs were up, and the critics were happy to give it their full approval.

That success – no mean feat given the sheer volume of shows all competing for space in the capital every August – has sparked this tour, so it’s a joy to welcome Gary to Fife.

Glasgow-born Gary’s acting CV includes parts in Rebus and Still Game, although River City brought him to the attention of a wider audience as his character was handed some big storylines.

Gary bringhis show to the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday May 4.

Ticket information from the box office or from here OnFife