RNLI Anstruther crew to star in BBC show

The volunteer crew at RNLI Anstruther are to star in a BBC documentary series next week.

The team will feature in episode six of show Saving Lives at Sea, which showcases the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

The episode will show the RNLI Anstruther crew attend a walker who had fallen while on the Elie chain walk, and a woman, child and two dogs who had been cut off by the tide in Anstruther.

The show has been running for two series now, featuring real-life rescue footage, accompanied by heart-warming and emotional testimonials from the volunteer crews, lifeguards and the people they rescue and their families.

Filming took place over the past year, with lifeboat crews and lifeguards carrying special cameras and welcoming film-makers into their day-to-day life.

Rescues from the RNLI’s archives are also revisited, and we get a glimpse into the everyday lives of the thousands of men and women who give up their time to save lives.

Last year alone, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland launched over 8,400 times, assisting over 8,000 people, while the charity’s lifeguards responded to 17,414 incidents and saved the lives of 127 people on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

The episode will be on BBC Two next Tuesday at 8pm.