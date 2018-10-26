Rock around the world and back to Anstruther with Funbox

Get ready to strut your funky stuff and turn it up to 11 with Funbox as they embark on a musical odyssey around the globe and back to the East Neuk in their lastest show – Rocking All Over the World.

In the three years since their first show the Funbox gang have been pirates, princesses, superheroes and a variety of underwater sea creatures to name a few guises, and have most recently been singing and stomping with dinosaurs.

This time the shades are on, the bling is out and you are invited to join the band with Pop Princess Anya, Rock Star Kevin, Punk Rocker Gary and Hip-Hop Bonzo in their latest fun-packed production.

It seems like ‘fun’ is the operative word in Funbox as the gang can barely hide the excitement and love they have of performing.

“We get to act like kids all day, who wouldn’t love to make a living out of that?” said Anya.

“During the week there’s lots of what we call the ‘boring grown up stuff’ for the day to day running of the business, but as soon as the weekend hits and we’re performing it’s like having a second childhood all over again!”

Funbox is the brain child of former Singing Kettle performers Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod, who since starting out in March 2015 have gone from strength to strength, quickly becoming firm family favourites and Scotland’s premier children’s entertainment company.

Funbox offers the same traditional songs and silliness known and loved by many, but with their own brand of manic humour with a modern twist.

“We’ve been described as fresh and edgier than before and the whole family is getting involved – we even had a few grown up Dinosaurs at our Glasgow SEC DVD recording of a previous show –Dinosaur Safari!” laughs Gary, who was the Singing Kettle’s music man for 32 years before Funbox was born.

“I’m pretty sure there’ll be a lot of dads out there who will love grabbing their air guitars and unleashing their inner rock star!” added Kevin.

“As the old saying goes, we are really looking forward to getting this show on the road.”

Join the gang as they travel around the world in 80 minutes, creating musical mayhem wherever they go, while finding their elusive keys.

You’re all invited to join their band for singalong silliness – you might even get to help on stage.

Packed with favourite songs like Parlez-Vous’, Buy Me A Banana’ and The Music Man’, as well as brand new songs, Rocking All Over the World is the perfect excuse to let your hair down, sing, dance and be a music legend!

Come as a rock star or a pop princess – big people too!

Funbox present Rocking All Over the World at Easter Town Hall, Anstruther, on Sunday, October 28, with shows at 1pm and 3.30pm.

For tickets, see the Funbox website