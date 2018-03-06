Rothes Halls show celebrates music of Michael Jackson

The music of Michael Jackson comes to Rothes Halls this weekend.

Tribute act, Forever Jackson, marks the 30th anniversary of the King of Pop’s acclaimed Bad tour with this new touring show which hits the stage on Sunday.

It will recreate all the hits – classic songs which will appeal to fans of Jacko from his days with the Jackson 5 to his phenomenal solo career.

The songlist includes Bad’s The Way You Make Me Feel, Man in the Mirror, Dirty Diana, Smooth Criminal, Another Part of Me plus the title track climax a brand-new show featuring Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Can You Feel It and many more.

Tickets from the box office or online from here: OnFife