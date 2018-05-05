Royal party chosen for Kinghorn Children’s Gala

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Kinghorn Children’s Gala on the theme of ‘Musicals.’

The fun takes place from Sunday, June 3–Saturday, June 9 and residents of the town are praying for sunshine to encourage everyone to join in the fun.

Kinghorn Children's Gala artwork winners Hannah Neilson and Poppy Wilson

Following a lucky dip draw at Kinghorn Primary School assembly this year’s Royal Party were chosen. They are: Olivia Williamson, Queen; Kai Hunter, King and Charlotte Watson and Ryan Dickson as attendants.

The poster competition, which was open to children from nursery up to P3, was won by Poppy Wilson with Hannah Neilson winning the badge competition which was for P4 to P7 pupils.

The pre gala events get underway with a pool competition at the Crown Tavern on May 27, a children’s football tournament on May 31 together with a parent and child netball taster session at Kinghorn Primary School.

Gala Week then gets underway with the Royal party crowning ceremony on Sunday, June 3 at Kinghorn Parish Church.

It will be followed by a family fun afternoon at the community centre featuring inflatables, a Bonnie Beasties attraction where visitors can get up close to some unusual insects and Gaby the clown who will entertain the youngsters.

The action continues throughout the week with a treasure hunt, family quiz and a toddler’s party among the varied schedule of attractions.

Full details can be found in the gala week programme, with copies available around Kinghorn or on the Kinghorn Children’s Gala Facebook page.

The week culminates with what promises to be a ‘musical extravaganza’ parade, followed by gala sports and a family party night.

The committee thanked everyone who contributed to the door collection which raised over £1800.

Elaine Moncur, chairman, said: “We’re really looking forward to this years gala and hope that the sun shines so everyone comes along and gets involved.”