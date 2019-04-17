Royal visit for St Andrews

A very special royal guest will be visiting the Bell Pettigrew Museum of Natural History for the May bank holiday Monday.

Visitors to Victorian Mayhem will have an exclusive audience with Queen Victoria herself, the opportunity to get hands-on with ground-breaking inventions, take photos in a Victorian photobooth, and make kaleidoscopes with a St Andrean inventor.

St Andrews in the Victorian period was abuzz with leading thinkers making key discoveries that helped to shape our understanding of the world around us. Visitors to Victorian Mayhem will be transported back to the golden age of discovery and invention, where they will build their own flying machine, like the museum’s namesake James Bell Pettigrew; take part in scavenger hunts, seeking out weird and wonderful animals like the naturalists of the time; and make their own Victorian record player.

One of the highlights of the event will allow visitors to meet two of the era’s most distinguished figures: Sir David Brewster, the inventor of the kaleidoscope, with Queen Victoria’s grand entrance at 1pm. Visitors will have the chance to converse with Queen and her favourite St Andrean inventor, ask questions, and impress them with their creations.

Victorian Mayhem takes place at the Bell Pettigrew Museum of Natural History between 12 and 4pm on Monday, May 6, Entry is free of charge and no booking is required.