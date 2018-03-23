Rudimental to headline new St Andrews festival

The new St Andrews festival ‘Elaga’ – which will take place on Saturday, April 7, at Craigtoun Park – has announced its headliner Rudimental.

The London-based DJs will be joining Glenrothes band The Ellies, St Andrews student DJ Visen, Cambridge student and internationally acclaimed DJ Codeko, and Norwich based DJ Sigala at the event’s debut star-studded line up.

Although the event is run by St Andrews students, the organisers hope to entice the St Andrews community to join in on the festivities.

Headliners Rudimental are a self described as an “English drum and bass band”.

Their latest song These Days, featuring Dan Caplan, Jess Glynne and Macklemore, cracked the Spotify Top 10 worldwide this month, and Rudimental receive over 19 million listeners on their Spotify channel monthly.

The group boasts an impressive two UK No. 1 songs, four UK Top 10 hits and one Brit Award for Best Single.

Other songs Rudimental are well known for include Lay It All On Me in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Sun Comes Up with James Arthur, and Waiting All Night with Ella Eyre.

Record producer, DJ and remixer Sigala is best known for his song Easy Love, which No.1 in the UK in 2015.

Other songs of note include Sweet Lovin’ (UK No. 3), Say You Do (UK No. 5). He has recently released a new record, Lullaby, with Paloma Faith, which is expected to be yet another chart topper.

Cambridge student Codeko (better known as Ed Clark by day) is just 21 years old. The classically trained musician turned electronic producer is living something of a double life as a university student studying physical sciences while touring the world playing festivals such as Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo and Mysteryland.

Although it is only Elaga’s first year, the organisers hope that the event will be a lasting and popular one with St Andrews students and the wider Fife community, and one that is well attended from near and far for years to come.

The event will cater for up to 2500 festival goers, which will run from noon until 8pm.

A large transparent marquee will set the stage for the acts.

The stage will be situated at the rear of the park, underneath the natural awning of the forest trees.

From there, the audience will be sectioned off via natural barriers and have access to giant hammocks, a maze constructed from the formal gardens, and many other interactive elements that take advantage of the park’s features.

The layout will also incorporate a pavilion consisting of food trucks, sponsor tents, multiple bars and several other attractions.

Tickets for the event are available at elaga18.eventbrite.co.uk

Elaga is open to over 18s only.

The line-up for the day: Up and Coming – Noon, The Ellies; 1pm, ZAF; 2pm Visen. Platinum Artists – 3pm, Wes Walker; 4pm, Codeko; 5pm, Sigala’ 6pm, Rudimental.