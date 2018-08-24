Sailing into the Rod Stewart songbook for a night of hits in Fife

“Wake up Maggie I think I’ve got something to say to you ...”

This has to be one of the most famous opening lines of any pop song and as soon as you hear it, you know exactly which song it is.

Some Guys Have All The Luck stars Paul Metcalfe.

Of course it is one of the biggest hits by the British rocker Rod Stewart and if you are a fan of his music, then there is a show coming to Fife which is a must-see.

‘Some Guys Have All The Luck’ celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart and it charts his incredible journey from street busker to international superstar. Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart; from his distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.

Direct from the West End, the show is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline next weekend on Saturday, September 1.

Paul revealed what audiences can expect: “Primarily they can expect a lot of good songs and to have a really good time,” he said.

The show is a fantastic tribute to rock legend Rod Stewart. Pic: TSPL.

“The first half of the show takes a look back at Rod’s humble beginnings and takes you through to him becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet.

“There are some interesting and funny stories about Rod along the way. We look at his early years when there are songs from Faces (an English rock band formed in 1969 and the original line-up featured Rod on lead vocals).

“We then take the audience to the second half where we have some of Rod’s biggest hits like Maggie May, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? It is really good fun and people have a chance to get up and dance, the audience can’t fail to get involved!”

This will be the first time Some Guys Have All The Luck have come to Fife and Paul said he is really loking forward to performing in the Kingdom.

He said: “I love coming up to Scotland and I have been there a few times with the show. The Scots really love Rod and his music, they are the best audience in the world.

“This will be the first time we have brought the show to Fife and we are all really looking forward to it.

“We have been to Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow, Dundee and Arbroath but we have never been to Dunfermline before.”

Paul has been performing his unique tribute to Rod for over 20 years and it was his idea to develop a theatre show featuring the British rocker’s story and his music.

He said Some Guys Have All The Luck began in 2015: “I have been performing as Rod Stewart for 20 years and I realised no-one was doing a Rod show in the theatre. I thought that apart from him being such a big star with some fantastic songs, a show would appeal to the right age group for theatre-goers.

“It took a while for the show to get going and to find the right promoter, but we managed to get it going and it has been continuing to grow ever since.”

Paul said he really enjoys performing as Rod and said his vocals were not too difficult for him to master: “I have a naturally husky voice and I have the same vocal range as him - he has a high range, so it didn’t take much to get the vocals right,” he said.

“But I studied his videos and worked a lot on his moves because he is quite distinctive in the way he moves and the way he throws around the mike stand! I absolutely love it though and I can’t wait to get on stage.”

Paul revealed which one of Rod’s songs he loves singing the most: “I love singing all of them but one of the real highlights for me is Maggie May. It is the one song that everybody really associates with Rod and it has stood the test of time.

“When you hear it now it still sounds as fresh as it did when it was first released. People go crazy for Maggie May when they hear it. There are also a couple of lesser known songs of his that I enjoy singing too. One of them is called In a Broken Dream.”

He said audiences have their favourites too: “They love Maggie May but they also like Baby Jane, this is another one people enjoy singing along with Sailing and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

But what is it about Rod’s music that makes it stand the test of time?

“Apart from his music being really good, he is also very honest and he sings from his heart. His songs touch people and it feels like he is talking to you and people really like that.”

Paul has not met the rock legend himself yet but Rod’s family members have come to see the show: “Don, his brother, has seen the show and even brought his grandchildren along. Rod’s sister Mary has also seen the show three times. They both endorse it and say I am the best Rod they have ever seen. I hope one day that Rod himself will come along and check the show out.”