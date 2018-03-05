Sarah Millican brings tour to Kingdom

Comedian Sarah Millican has announced she will bring her latest tour to Fife.

It was announced today that she will perform her new show ‘Control Enthusiast’ at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Sunday, July 22.

Sarah is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast. She even controls her own insults, see?

Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you!

Join Millican at the Canmore Street venue for an evening of fantastic entertainment that’s funny, frank and unapologetically filthy.

You’ll learn about Rescue Men, farting in hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants.

Tickets for the summer date go on sale on Wednesday.