SAS Rogue Heroes cast: who are BBC actors and where have you seen them before?
- SAS: Rogue Heroes features a ridiculously stacked cast.
- From Netflix stars to British TV icons and Hollywood regulars.
- But where do you recognise them from?
SAS: Rogue Heroes is back for yet another rollicking season of historical action. The final episode of series two airs in just a few hours.
Recap what happened in the ending here - but be warned there are spoilers in the article. The show started on BBC back on New Year’s Day and the finale is broadcast today (January 26).
If you have been watching the show and wonder where you recognise the cast from. Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of SAS Rogue Heroes?
For season two, many of the audience favourites are back from the previous batch of episodes. However some new actors have been added.
Main cast
- Connor Swindells as Lieutenant David Stirling
- Jack O'Connell as Lieutenant Paddy Mayne
- Jacob Ifan as Sergeant Pat Riley
- Corin Silva as Staff Sergeant Jim Almonds
- Sofia Boutella as Eve Mansour
- Theo Barklem-Biggs as Sergeant Reg Seekings
- Stuart Campbell as Second Lieutenant Bill Fraser
- Jacob McCarthy as Lance Corporal Johnny Cooper
- Bobby Schofield as Corporal Dave Kershaw
- Jack Barton as Lieutenant John Eliot Tonkin (series 2)
- Mark Rowley as Corporal Jock McDiarmid (series 2)
- Matteo Franco as Alfredo (series 2)
- Anna Manuelli as Alessia Biondi (series 2)
- Stuart Thompson as Lieutenant Anthony Greville-Bell (series 2)
Guest appearances series 2
- Dónal Finn as Second Lieutenant Eoin McGonigal
- Dominic West as Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Clarke
Supporting cast
- Oliver Bennett as Lieutenant Colonel Jack Pringle
- Paolo De Vita as Father Cavalli
- Sandy Batchelor as Colonel Alastair Cram
- Luca Morello as Matteo Amato
- Robert Dölle as General der Fallschirmtruppe Richard Heidrich
- Con O'Neill as General Sir Bernard Montgomery
- Edward Bennett as General Sir Miles Dempsey
- Bianca Bardoe as Daphne Reece Williams
Where do you recognise the actors from?
SAS: Rogue Heroes features plenty of memorable faces across both of the series so far. So you might be wondering why they look familiar - so this is where you know them from.
Connor Swindells (Lieutenant David Stirling)
The actor who plays David in SAS: Rogue Heroes has also been one of the stars of a hit Netflix series. He played Adam Groff in the beloved show Sex Education on the streamer.
You may also recognise him from Barbie, he played Aaron Dinkins in that film. He has also appeared in other movies including 2020’s Emma and 2021’s Barbarians.
Jack O'Connell (Lieutenant Paddy Mayne)
Jack has had a long career on TV, but you may remember him from his breakout role on Skins back in the late 2000s. He played Cook in season three and four of the acclaimed teen drama - and then returned in 2013 for a special episode.
You may have seen him in the BBC miniseries The North Water, appearing alongside Colin Farrell. He was also in the 2023 film Ferrari and also played Amy Winehouse’s husband in the 2024 biopic Back to Black.
Dominic West (Lieutenant Colonel Dudley Clarke)
A very recognisable actor, Dominic West has had a long career. He is best known for playing Jimmy McNulty in HBO’s The Wire back in the 2000s.
He also had a lead role in the show The Affair - playing Noah Solloway from 2014 to 2019. While he also was part of the cast of The Crown on Netflix - he played Charles, Prince of Wales in season five and six.
Sofia Boutella (Eve Mansour)
If you watched the Rebel Moon films on Netflix last year, you may recognise Sofia. She played the lead role of Kora in both films.
She also played the titular Mummy in the 2017 reboot of The Mummy - playing Ahmanet opposite Tom Cruise.
