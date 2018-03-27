Saxophonist YolanDa Brown in Kirkcaldy

Ten years after studying for a PhD in management science, YolanDa Brown is now the premier female saxophonist in the UK.

Known for her unique fusion of reggae, jazz and soul, the tenth anniversary tour which she brings to the Adam Smith Theatre features music from critically acclaimed albums, plus many crowd favourites.

The double MOBO Award winning artist has toured with Dianna Krall, The Temptations, Billy Ocean and collaborated with artists such as Snarky Puppy’s Bill Laurance, Bob Marley’s son Julian and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

A real renaissance woman set to reach new heights, audiences are invited to join YolanDa Brown for a fantastic evening of sunshine music as she celebrates ten years in music.

She plays the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 5.