Scottish Opera Emerging Artists showcase their talents in St Andrews

Scottish Opera has unveiled a talented group of Emerging Artists for the 2018/19 season – with their opening recital taking place in St Andrews.

Lucy Anderson, Samuel Bordoli, Erika Gundesen, Alexey Gusev, Marie Hansen, Bethan Langford and Sofia Troncoso will perform at the University of St Andrews on Wednesday, November 28, at 1pm.

The Scottish Opera Emerging Artists programme offers young artists a period of full-time work with the company to help them launch their careers.

Initially set up to nurture outstanding young singers, the programme now also includes positions for a repetiteur, costume trainee and a composer in residence.

Scottish soprano Lucy Anderson is the Robertson Trust Emerging Artist, and has received a host of prizes, including the Frances Collins Award, a Sir James Caird Travelling Scholarship, a Mary Gillespie Award, the Mary D. Adams Scholarship and the Norma Greig French Song Prize.

Samuel Bordoli returns for a second year as Composer in Residence. During his first year he composed four new pieces; ‘Wings’ and three interludes for the Autumn and Spring Opera Highlights tours.

Erika Gundesen is the 2018/19 Emerging Artist Repetiteur and will work on Rigoletto, Kátya Kabanová, Anthropocene and The Magic Flute.

Baritone Alexey Gusev returns as an Emerging Artist to Scottish Opera for the 2018/19 Season. He is from Rostov-on-Don in Russia.

Marie Hansen is an Elizabeth Salvesen costume trainee. While studying fashion technology at Glasgow Clyde College, she had the opportunity to undertake a work experience placement at Scottish Opera.

British mezzo-soprano Bethan Langford, is a 2018 graduate of the National Opera Studio and Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

And Sofia Troncoso is an American soprano of South American heritage, and was a 2017/2018 Young Artist at the National Opera Studio, London.