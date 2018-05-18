Sell out concert for Kirkcaldy choir

Music in May, the annual concert by the popular Langtoun Singers, is set to be another sellout success. This year’s concert, the choir’s sixth May offering, will take place on May 25, at 7.30pm. in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk.

It will feature guests Kingdom Brass with conductor Paul Drury and piano solos from Gregor Blamey.

The choir, formed in 2011, meets weekly in St Peter’s Church in Townsend Place. It is working hard with conductor Ella Wilson in preparation for the concert, which will feature a wide mixture of music from musicals to modern and lots more.

Music in May is the group’s charity fundraising concert, and this year the recipient is Kirkcaldy area’s work for the British Heart Foundation, led by George Drummond.

The Langtoun Singers perform each December with the Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society at the KOS Winter/Christmas concerts in the Old Kirk. They also take part in Fife Festival of Music as part of the Community Choirs class.