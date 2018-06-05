Sergeant reunite for Glenrothes’ anniversary gig

Sergeant are reforming to help Glenrothes celebrate its 70th birthday later this month.

The band will be performing at Warout Stadium on June 30 as part of a huge event to celebrate the occasion.

The homecoming gig is sure to bring many old fans to the stadium for a rare chance to enjoy their music again.

Sergeant formed in 2004 – and came so close to making the big time.

Comprising four members – Nick Mercer on vocals, Scott Duncan on guitar, Bill Anderson on bass and Rory Buchanan on drums – their first ever gig was at the YMCA in the town.

But in the years that followed, they could be found playing at local venues across the Kingdom including the Greenside in Leslie and The Path Tavern in Kirkcaldy.

Debuting tracks on MySpace and Bebo – the big social mnedia patforms of their time – they gained a legion of local fans, and were soon playing to a capacity crowd at Rothes Halls.

The Guardian named them as a major talent in 2008 after they signed to Mercury Records in 2007.

They released singles K-OK and Sunshine in 2008 to much critical acclaim and they headed off to play at T. in the Park and Glastonbury, as well as supporting Oasis on the Scottish leg of their tour, and The Fratellies on their entire UK tour.

By 2010, the band members moved to to various solo projects, and the Sergeant story came to an end, but their legacy remains, and this one off gig will be a chance to celebrate then music which them, and the town on the map.

Their live set tops a day of fun at the stadium as the town turns 70 years of age,

Some of Scotland’s best tribute bands will be also be performing, including Dirty Harry and Bwani Junction.

Tickets for the event are £15 from www.glenrothes70.co.uk.