Shambolics announce gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

Up and coming Kirkcaldy band The Shambolics are to play a one off gig in support of the town’s Foodbank.

After learning the charitable organisation was under threat of closure due to a shortfall in funding, the four-piece quickly organised a night on December 27 at 8pm at The Wheatsheaf on Tolbooth Street with all proceeds going to boost the Foodbank’s coffers.

Organising the gig didn’t come without its headaches for the band who recently released their first single ‘Chasing A Disaster’ on Alan McGee’s Creation 23 label.

Guitarist Darren Forbes said: “We read that the Foodbank was in trouble in the Fife Free Press and we really wanted to do this.

“We’ve got ties with promoters so it’s been difficult, but we got it sorted in the end.

“We all live in council houses in Templehall and Gallatown and we can’t really afford to donate much ourselves, but we thought through The Shambolics we could do something about this.”

“There will be no stage and no barrier, with people falling about all over the place.

“The early Shams gigs used to be like that and we used to hate it because our equipment would get smashed and we couldn’t afford to replace it, but I kind of miss those gigs in a way!

“We don’t really get the chance to play our home town any more so it should be a really good night.”

Only 80 tickets will be made available at £10 each and Darren says the band hope to raise between £800 and £1000.

He is also asking all The Shams fans who attend to bring a food donation.

“We’re going to have buckets there on the night for any loose change and it would be great if the fans could also bring a bag of food along to donate too,” he said.

A spokesman for Kirkcaldy Foodbank thanked the band for their gesture, saying: “The Foodbank would just like to thank the band for all the support shown to us and standing in solidarity with those who need to come to the Foodbank, through no fault of their own.”

“It is these acts of generosity that help build our local community and we are very grateful for it. “

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) via www.ticketweb.uk.