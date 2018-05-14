Show inspired by Fife woman going on tour

A production inspired by and starring a north east Fife woman is to go on tour.

Cutting Edge Theatre’s Downs With Love, which features Edentown actor Abi Brydon, will be touring Scotland.

The show debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, going down a storm with critics and audiences.

As part of the tour, there will be a special performance for Fife college students at Kirkcaldy’s St Brycedale Campus on June 8.

The show explores the subject of love and disability, and challenges the viewer to consider what we view to be ‘acceptable’.

Abi (24) who has Down’s Syndrome, stars as Beth, a young girl who also has the disorder.

Beth strikes up a friendship with her new support worker, Tracy. On a night out, Beth falls for local singer Mark.

However, Mark loves Tracy, who loves them both, leading to challenging and complex issues for them all.

Cutting Edge Theatre worked with Abi, taking into account her feelings, challenges and own experiences, to create the show.

Speaking to the Herald, Tracy said the team were currently working on getting the show right before it is taken on the road.

She added: “I’m very excited to be going on tour.”