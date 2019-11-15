Showtime is almost here for Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society

Rehearsals are coming to an end for the members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society as their latest production, Big Fish, begins its five-night run next week.

The show’s main leads are Tony Livingston, a policeman based in Methil who plays Edward Bloom, and Erin Sammutt, a craft and design technology teacher at Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline, playing his wife, Sandra.

Rehearsals for KAOS's production of Big Fish.

“This is my fifth or sixth year with KAOS,” Tony said.

“I was sceptical at first because I didn’t know much about it. But I went and researched it and looked at the characters and then I listened to the songs.

“It just took one song and I thought, this is really good.

“It’s very imaginative so it’s good to try and bring that out onto the stage. There’s some larger than life characters in it.

Lead actors Erin Sammutt and Tony Livingston.

“The whole show revolves around Edward’s life. He’s a very energetic character and it’s a lot of fun to play him through all the different ages, and it’s been a privilege to work alongside Erin because she’s so talented.”

Erin has been with KAOS since 2014 and says when the suggestion to put on Big Fish was put forward, she was sceptical.

She said: “When it was first proposed to the company I voted against it. Then I went home and listened to the soundtrack that night and that was it – I was sold!

“Sandra is a really interesting character. I flip between young and old and when she’s young she’s this really excitable, bubbly character.

Rehearsals are taking place at St Brycedale Church.

“As soon as she meets Edward she’s completely smitten and that just continues throughout the whole show.

“It’s an honour to get to play Sandra and I’m hoping that there are a lot of women who can relate to her.

“There’s the father/son relationship in the show and mum always has to try and keep the peace, so I hope there will be a few mums thinking, ‘I do that!’”

Whilst Tony and Erin tackle the lead roles some of the younger members of the cast are also hard at work.

Clark Graham learns to walk on stilts for his part as Karl the Giant.

The role of the Blooms’ son Will is being shared across the week by 12-year-old Jack Kitchen and Joseph Paton (11).

Jack, a pupil at Balwearie High School, is also a member of RAMA in Leven and YMTS and says he likes Big Fish because: “It’s a very good story though it’s quite complex.

“It’s been fun in rehearsals because I’ve made lots of new friends and got lots of new acting experience.

“Will is quite intelligent, I’m talking about Greek mythology on stage so I’m looking forward to it.”

Kinghorn Primary pupil Joseph is working with KAOS for the first time and said Will is a good character to play.

“I like doing theatre because it makes me happy and I get to show off my emotions,” he said.

Ronan Corkey, musical director, at rehearsals.

“I get to show my anger, my happiness, my sadness, being bored. All those things.

“It’s also really good to bring joy to other people and take them into a different world.”

Meanwhile, there is plenty of work going on behind the stage.

This is the third show for Ronan Corkey in his role as musical director, having previously been a cast member, whilst also in his final year at university, studying Music with Education at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“It’s a cool job because right now I’m working with the cast on the singing and to teach them harmonies,” he said, “whilst the secondary part is working with the orchestra.

“That doesn’t happen until show week, so right now my focus is on the cast before turning to the 15-piece orchestra.

“I also play piano for the show and conduct it, so it’s really good getting to do both sides of it.

“When we first picked this show I really had no idea what it was, I don’t think many people did, so I was a little apprehensive starting something completely new but it’s just been fantastic.

“It’s such a lovely score of music.

“It’s not one that many would have seen before but there’s some gorgeous tunes and some really upbeat fun songs as well.

“I’m really looking forward to it because it’s something brand new and I think everyone is really behind the show and enjoying it.”

• Tickets are available at www.onfife.com.