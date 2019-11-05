Snow Patrol, Alhambra Theatre: A remarkable gig

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has hosted many magical nights since it re-opened.

An evening in the company of Snow Patrol has to sit comfortably in its top three.

Okay, maybe top two, up alongside the night Kasabian rocked the building to its very foundations.

To see a band of their standing in such an intimate setting was a genuine thrill for the fans who snapped up all tickets within hours – many queuing up long before the box office opened.

Appearing as a trio, Gary Lightbody, Johnny McDaid and Nathan Connolly were able to relax, re-work some of their classic songs, and enjoy performing a set very different to that of a major stadium gig.

You may also be interested in:

Links Market to get pop-up bar in 2020

Works starts to transform Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade in £1.6m project

Kirkcaldy store closes after slide into administration

And they clearly had as much fun as an audience which soaked up every moment from this charity fundraiser which netted £30,000 for the Craw’s Nest Trust; a fantastic sum which comes in their 30th anniversary year.

The evening had a wonderfully relaxed to it from start to finish, with the band taking some major delays – two hours stuck in the runway at Heathrow – in their stride.

Highlights?

Pretty much every song, although the band’s most famous numbers saw a plethora of smart phones raised head high to capture moments few fans will get to see at such close quarters.

Chasing Cars was everything they wanted, and more, What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get was magnificent, and Open Your Eyes was simply the finest way to round off a truly memorable night.