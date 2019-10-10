Snow Patrol confirm acoustic gig for Fife charity

Snow Patrol are set to perform a rare acoustic gig in support of one of Fife’s most recognised charities.

The band take to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on November 2 to perform in aid of The Craws Nest Trust charity, previously known the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal.

The gig comes just days after Sir Chris Hoy headlined a fundraising night at the Alhambra to mark the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

The appeal, launched by the Bowman family in 1989, has raised around £600,000 to buy powered wheelchairs, scooters, recliners and manual chairs for people with a mobility needs.

Claire Fletcher, PR manager for the Alhambra, said: “It is fantastic news for Fife.

“Fans will be in for a real treat, and the event will offer a fantastic opportunity to see the iconic band here at the Alhambra.” Snow Patrol struck gold with huge hits such as Chasing Cars, which was recently celebrated as the most widely played song of the 21st century, Run and Just Say Yes.

The event promises to be a fantastic intimate gig with the band who used to rehearse at the Path Tavern, Kirkcaldy, long before they became huge stars.

Eleanor Bowman, trustee of the Craws Nest charity, said: “We are over the moon that Gary Nathan and Johnny from Snow Patrol have offered to do an acoustic night for the 30th anniversary.

“They have such a busy schedule – I’m delighted they have been able to fit it in.”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10:00 am on Monday from the theatre’s box office or via Ticketmaster HERE www.ticketmaster.co,uk

