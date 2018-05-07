Something Wicked is heading this way ...

Audiences will be left completely bewitched when a spectacular West End and Broadway musical flies into Edinburgh this week.

Wicked is heading back to the Edinburgh Playhouse for a five-week run from tomorrow (Tuesday) until Saturday, June 9.

Amy Ross stars as Elphaba in Wicked which is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse this week. Pic: Matt Crockett.

The gravity-defying prequel to The Wizard of Oz is currently on its 2018 UK and Ireland tour. The cast includes: Amy Ross as Elphaba; Helen Woolf as Glinda; Aaron Sidwell as Fiyero; Steven Pinder as The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond; Kim Ismay as Madame Morrible; Emily Shaw as Nessarose and Iddon Jones as Boq.

For anyone not aware of the story, Amy explained what audiences can expect from the show: “Wicked is the story of the witches of Oz, the prequel to the Wizard of Oz,” she said.

“People know the scary green wicked witch of the west and Wicked tells the story of how she (Elphaba) came to be wicked. The audience gets to understand she was not always wicked and it is what’s happened to her and what she has went through that has made her that way.

“People who have never seen the show will also get to know the story of Glinda, the good witch, and what happened between them, it is very cleverly done. If people loved the Wizard of Oz, 100 per cent they will love this – it is very true to the original story.

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

There are so many nods to the original film through this show for example, the ruby slippers, the show is very respectful to the original story.”

But what are her favourite parts of the production?

The actress and singer continued: “There are so many highlights! I am really lucky because there are so many wonderful actors. I love performing with every one of them. Every scene we do is wonderful and I enjoy my scenes with Helen Woolf who plays Glinda, we bounce off each other really well. My favourite song to perform is ‘No Good Deed’, my only solo song, which is in act two. I love it. It is such a powerful song as Elphaba is in emotional turmoil at that point in the show.”

And does it take long to apply the green make up?

Amy said: “People are surprised when they find out it only takes half an hour. All together it takes about 45 minutes to add the finishing touches. The green make up is great and when I have it on I feel so transformed. It helps to really become the character – as soon as I’m green I’m Elphaba and not Amy anymore.”

For tickets, visit: ATGtickets.com/Edinburgh.