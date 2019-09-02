Spatz & Co bring the era of showbands to Fife theatre

The great era of the showband is celebrated at the Adam Smith Theatre this weekend.

Spatz & Co take to the stage on Saturday night with a celebration of the music of Las Vegas.

The band draws on the songs which once rang out in legendary venues such as Caesars Palace, The Sands, The Flamingo, and Casino Royal – and that means everything from Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington to Frank, Sinatra, Elvis, Barry Manilow, Burt Bacharach, and Paul Simon.

Showbands provided the soundtrack that launched a generation of romances, got feet tapping and kept dance halls thriving the length and breadth of the country.

Showbands, with their brass section blaring one minute then gentle and mellow the next, filled the floors at venues and were the must-go-to events on Friday and Saturday nights.

The style of night-out eventually faded as Saturday evening TV took and many great dance halls also closed.

Today, smaller venues seldom stage concerts unless it’s a tribute act, but Spatz & Co stay true to the showband era.

Now in their fourth year of touring theatres throughout Scotland, they regularly sell out and always get asked back.

The nine-strong ensemble is unique in the UK as it comprises nine experienced bandleaders, all multi-instrumentalists, and accomplished solo performers.

Collectively and individually they have performed alongside many of the great names in music and showbusiness – from The Drifters, Deep Purple, George Benson, Carol Kidd, Gerry Rafferty, Billy Connolly, Curtis Stigers, Shakatak, Jon Faddis, Blood Sweat & Tears, and the Average White Band.

The nine band members only come together as Spatz & Co for theatre and stage performances or when in the recording studio – they have produced two albums, “Unleashed” in 2017 and “On a Clear day” in 2018.

They are on stage at the Adam Smith on Saturday. Ticket info HERE www.onfife.com